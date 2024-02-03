BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) Given New $104.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Robert W. Baird from $127.00 to $104.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BMRN. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $111.15.

Shares of BMRN stock opened at $88.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.54. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $76.02 and a twelve month high of $113.97. The company has a market capitalization of $16.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.43, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.31.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $581.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.51 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 4.45%. As a group, research analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total transaction of $939,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares in the company, valued at $39,956,276.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP George Eric Davis sold 13,764 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.30, for a total transaction of $1,311,709.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,710 shares in the company, valued at $5,309,163. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.99, for a total value of $939,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 425,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,956,276.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,764 shares of company stock worth $3,233,509. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 51.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. MayTech Global Investments LLC bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 259.8% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

