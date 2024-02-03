StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in MediciNova in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MediciNova by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 498,257 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,146,000 after buying an additional 50,300 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in MediciNova by 98,059.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 18,650,237 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,896,000 after buying an additional 18,631,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in MediciNova by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 177,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 22,508 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.97% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

