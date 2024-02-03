StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
MediciNova Stock Down 2.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ MNOV opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $68.92 million, a P/E ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.94. MediciNova has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $2.66.
MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.
