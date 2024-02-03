B. Riley Trims Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) Target Price to $45.00

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by B. Riley from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MBUU. Raymond James decreased their price target on Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Malibu Boats from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $54.29.

Malibu Boats Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of MBUU opened at $46.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $946.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84 and a beta of 1.38. Malibu Boats has a 1 year low of $40.29 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $211.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.64 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 5.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Malibu Boats

In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO David Scott Black sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $27,385.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,230.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Ritchie L. Anderson sold 13,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $589,710.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,607.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Malibu Boats

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MBUU. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Malibu Boats by 58.3% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,649,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,730,000 after purchasing an additional 607,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 920,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,476,000 after buying an additional 239,707 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Malibu Boats in the second quarter valued at about $9,260,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after buying an additional 93,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Malibu Boats by 27.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 424,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,925,000 after buying an additional 91,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

About Malibu Boats

(Get Free Report)

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

Featured Articles

