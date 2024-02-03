Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA) Price Target Increased to $32.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JMP Securities from $22.00 to $32.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

KURA has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on shares of Kura Oncology from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.28.

NASDAQ KURA opened at $21.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 16.71, a current ratio of 16.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.46 and a beta of 0.85. Kura Oncology has a 52 week low of $7.41 and a 52 week high of $22.92.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.06. On average, analysts predict that Kura Oncology will post -2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kura Oncology

In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Troy Edward Wilson sold 91,052 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $1,841,981.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 559 shares in the company, valued at $11,308.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Kathleen Ford sold 1,496 shares of Kura Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.80, for a total value of $26,628.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 96,919 shares of company stock worth $1,946,415 over the last three months. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kura Oncology

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KURA. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 46.8% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 81.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Kura Oncology in the third quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Kura Oncology by 12.2% in the third quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter.

About Kura Oncology

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

