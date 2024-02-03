Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance
Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -131.30 and a beta of 1.45.
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.
About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals
Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.
