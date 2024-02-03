Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $13.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $11.25 and a 52-week high of $13.56. The stock has a market cap of $188.02 million, a PE ratio of -131.30 and a beta of 1.45.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Eric Andersen acquired 101,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.85 per share, with a total value of $1,298,492.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,735,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,302,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have purchased 201,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,581,121 over the last 90 days. 28.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 303.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,128 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Merrimack Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 55.90% of the company’s stock.

About Merrimack Pharmaceuticals

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

