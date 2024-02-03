Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

Get Ørsted A/S alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DNNGY

Ørsted A/S Stock Performance

About Ørsted A/S

Ørsted A/S stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.79 and its 200-day moving average is $19.47. Ørsted A/S has a fifty-two week low of $11.72 and a fifty-two week high of $33.12.

(Get Free Report

Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.