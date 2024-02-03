Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Ørsted A/S (OTCMKTS:DNNGY – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Ørsted A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Ørsted A/S from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on DNNGY
Ørsted A/S Stock Performance
About Ørsted A/S
Ørsted A/S, together with its subsidiaries, develops, constructs, owns, and operates offshore and onshore wind farms, solar farms, energy storage facilities, renewable hydrogen and green fuels facilities, and bioenergy plants. It operates through Offshore, Onshore, and Bioenergy & Other segments.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ørsted A/S
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- How to start investing in penny stocks
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- Exploring communication services stocks: A comprehensive guide
- What does consumer price index measure?
- AbbVie turns a corner; patent cliff fears were overblown
Receive News & Ratings for Ørsted A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ørsted A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.