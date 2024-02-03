Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Given New $158.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $138.00 to $158.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BAH. Barclays downgraded Booz Allen Hamilton from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $141.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $140.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Performance

Shares of BAH opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.37. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 12 month low of $87.99 and a 12 month high of $147.52.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.28. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 65.31% and a net margin of 3.96%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This is an increase from Booz Allen Hamilton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.65%.

Insider Transactions at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, COO Kristine Anderson sold 5,068 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $708,911.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 71,656 shares in the company, valued at $10,023,241.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAH. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 75.6% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. It also focuses on artificial intelligence services comprising of machine learning, predictive modeling, automation and decision analytics, and quantum computing.

