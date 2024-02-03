Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:CDLX opened at $7.51 on Tuesday. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $19.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $294.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.35.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $79.01 million for the quarter. Cardlytics had a negative net margin of 136.23% and a negative return on equity of 30.67%.

In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $331,790.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Karim Saad Temsamani sold 40,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.21, for a total transaction of $331,790.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 258,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,125,224.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Amit Gupta sold 72,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $443,213.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 176,969 shares of company stock worth $1,258,283 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CDLX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 238.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Cardlytics by 220.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in Cardlytics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

