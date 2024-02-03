Piper Sandler Increases FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Price Target to $17.00

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $15.00 to $17.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of FinWise Bancorp from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

Shares of FINW stock opened at $12.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.25 million, a P/E ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.88. FinWise Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.98.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 363,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,170 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

