Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target Raised to $845.00 at Raymond James

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $585.00 to $845.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

DECK has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $650.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Citigroup downgraded Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $665.00 to $710.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $865.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $809.85.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $881.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.06, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $709.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $603.82. Deckers Outdoor has a 12 month low of $395.90 and a 12 month high of $903.70.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 15.51%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,710,288.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO David Powers sold 17,978 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.52, for a total value of $12,881,596.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,375,161.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Caroti Stefano sold 14,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $687.46, for a total value of $10,122,848.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,036 shares in the company, valued at $33,710,288.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DECK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 260.0% in the second quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 170.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 81 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. 95.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

