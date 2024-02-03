Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$63.15.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EIF. Scotiabank cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$62.00 to C$60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Exchange Income from C$58.00 to C$61.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Cormark cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$61.00 in a report on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$65.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Exchange Income from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

TSE EIF opened at C$47.26 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$45.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$46.51. Exchange Income has a one year low of C$42.05 and a one year high of C$55.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.76, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Exchange Income (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.17 by C$0.02. Exchange Income had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of C$687.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$657.17 million. Research analysts expect that Exchange Income will post 3.0689207 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.59%. Exchange Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.25%.

In other Exchange Income news, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. In other Exchange Income news, Director Edward Warkentin purchased 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$44.84 per share, for a total transaction of C$49,995.04. Also, Director Donald Streuber purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$45.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$226,250.00. Corporate insiders own 6.15% of the company’s stock.

Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.

