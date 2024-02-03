Analysts Set Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA) Price Target at $48.50

Biomea Fusion, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMEA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $48.50.
Separately, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Biomea Fusion in a research report on Friday, December 8th.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biomea Fusion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Biomea Fusion by 348.5% in the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Biomea Fusion in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Biomea Fusion by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.68% of the company’s stock.
About Biomea Fusion
Biomea Fusion, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of covalent small molecule drugs to treat patients with genetically defined cancers and metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is BMF-219, an orally bioavailable, potent, and selective covalent inhibitor of menin for treating patients with liquid and solid tumors and type 2 diabetes.
