Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group started coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Pactiv Evergreen from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a research note on Friday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PTVE opened at $14.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.95. Pactiv Evergreen has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.21. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 10.79% and a negative net margin of 3.82%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 1,034.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Pactiv Evergreen by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. 22.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, tableware, service ware, and other products.

