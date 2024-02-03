GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI) Receives C$46.42 Average PT from Brokerages

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$46.42.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GDI. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$51.50 to C$45.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. CIBC cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$54.00 to C$45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Desjardins boosted their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$55.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Cormark cut their price target on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$38.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.89, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$565.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$36.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$39.58. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 1-year low of C$35.17 and a 1-year high of C$49.98.

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$615.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$616.10 million. GDI Integrated Facility Services had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 5.01%. Equities research analysts forecast that GDI Integrated Facility Services will post 1.5283168 EPS for the current year.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and others.

