UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.50.

Several equities analysts have commented on UNF shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of UniFirst from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UNF stock opened at $174.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.83. UniFirst has a 52-week low of $150.50 and a 52-week high of $205.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $174.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.44.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.20. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $593.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UniFirst will post 6.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In other UniFirst news, VP David A. Difillippo sold 6,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.26, for a total transaction of $1,044,112.80. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,681,054.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UniFirst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in UniFirst by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 17,354 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 12,266 shares during the period. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of UniFirst during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,256,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 424,650 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,708 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 32,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of UniFirst by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,342 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,068,000 after purchasing an additional 3,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

About UniFirst

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

See Also

