The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Raised to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has $449.00 price objective on the investment management company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $333.00.

GS has been the topic of several other reports. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and issued a $440.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $398.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $437.00 to $493.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $481.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $409.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.0 %

GS opened at $387.88 on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $289.36 and a 12 month high of $393.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $126.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $372.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.49.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The investment management company reported $5.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $1.86. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group will post 32.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.20%.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ericka T. Leslie sold 1,376 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.15, for a total value of $461,166.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,509,355.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,984 shares of company stock valued at $6,042,731 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 82.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 91 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $34,000. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

