Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of CubeSmart from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and increased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $45.36.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CubeSmart

CubeSmart Trading Down 1.2 %

CubeSmart Increases Dividend

NYSE:CUBE opened at $43.43 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.23. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $33.17 and a 52 week high of $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.70.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%. This is an increase from CubeSmart’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 122.16%.

Institutional Trading of CubeSmart

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 88.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 72.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CubeSmart Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and, in most locations, climate-controlled storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2023 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.