Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) Research Coverage Started at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $23.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Kimco Realty from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimco Realty has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $22.18.

Kimco Realty Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimco Realty

NYSE KIM opened at $20.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.32. Kimco Realty has a 12-month low of $16.34 and a 12-month high of $22.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new position in Kimco Realty in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the third quarter worth $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty during the first quarter worth $39,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimco Realty Company Profile

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

