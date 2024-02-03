CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CTRE. StockNews.com started coverage on CareTrust REIT in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on CareTrust REIT from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded CareTrust REIT from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $23.57.

CareTrust REIT stock opened at $20.41 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average is $21.39. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.60 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. CareTrust REIT has a 12 month low of $17.86 and a 12 month high of $23.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 266.67%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CareTrust REIT by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 65,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 63.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.24% of the company’s stock.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

