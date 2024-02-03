Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $28.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Highwoods Properties in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $29.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, November 13th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Highwoods Properties from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Highwoods Properties from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.57.

Highwoods Properties stock opened at $22.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Highwoods Properties has a 12 month low of $17.06 and a 12 month high of $31.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 155.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in Highwoods Properties by 76.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in Highwoods Properties in the third quarter worth about $44,000. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust ("REIT") that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

