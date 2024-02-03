Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Now Covered by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $64.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $60.00 to $59.50 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a neutral rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.18.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

Shares of EQR opened at $60.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.16 and its 200-day moving average is $60.69. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $52.57 and a fifty-two week high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.18). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 7.43% and a net margin of 29.07%. The business had revenue of $727.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Equity Residential will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.6625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman David J. Neithercut sold 25,000 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total transaction of $1,454,500.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 3,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,346.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Residential

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,309,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 99,398.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,783,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $447,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,776,968 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 66.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,739,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $708,457,000 after purchasing an additional 4,278,160 shares during the last quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC raised its holdings in Equity Residential by 346.3% during the 2nd quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 5,402,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $356,422,000 after purchasing an additional 4,192,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $193,626,000. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Equity Residential

(Get Free Report)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.