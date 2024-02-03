Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $2.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MPW. TheStreet downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $4.50 in a report on Friday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock opened at $3.28 on Tuesday. Medical Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $13.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.86, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.72.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 18.29%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -857.14%.

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,046,765 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,168,000 after purchasing an additional 496,833 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in Medical Properties Trust by 6,809.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 46,120,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $427,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,452,713 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,696,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,424,000 after acquiring an additional 217,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 4,205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,742,667 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $90,217,000 after acquiring an additional 9,516,400 shares in the last quarter. 76.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Get Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.