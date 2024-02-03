Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered Omega Healthcare Investors from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Wedbush began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $32.68.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Increases Dividend

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $28.19 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52 week low of $25.61 and a 52 week high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 6.99, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.51%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is 279.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 9,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 11,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Omega Healthcare Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.