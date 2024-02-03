Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Initiates Coverage on Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $40.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on KRC. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $48.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Kilroy Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.40.

KRC opened at $34.88 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $25.99 and a 1 year high of $43.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 116.76%.

In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP John Osmond sold 3,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $146,814.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,937 shares in the company, valued at $405,926.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Heidi Rena Roth sold 5,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.61, for a total value of $206,339.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,046 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,198.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the fourth quarter worth approximately $350,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 116.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,892,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,820 shares during the last quarter. Rush Island Management LP bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the third quarter worth approximately $35,572,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 90.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,230,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $86,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 39.5% in the third quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,961,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,600,000 after purchasing an additional 837,755 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the "company", "Kilroy") is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

