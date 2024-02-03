Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Reduced by Analyst

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Free Report) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Washington Trust Bancorp in a report released on Wednesday, January 31st. Seaport Res Ptn analyst L. Hunsicker now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Washington Trust Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Washington Trust Bancorp’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of WASH stock opened at $26.76 on Thursday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $44.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $455.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 0.82.

Washington Trust Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.72%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 65.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 285.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.