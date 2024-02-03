Northland Capmk Weighs in on Harmonic Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk reduced their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for Harmonic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 30th. Northland Capmk analyst T. Savageaux now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Harmonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.41 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Harmonic in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Harmonic from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their price target on Harmonic from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Harmonic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Harmonic from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.20.

Harmonic stock opened at $13.14 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.51 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.13. Harmonic has a 52 week low of $8.80 and a 52 week high of $18.43.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $167.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.98 million. Harmonic had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 23,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its holdings in Harmonic by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 163,835 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,136,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Harmonic by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,731 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Harmonic during the fourth quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Video and Broadband. The Video segment sells video processing, production, and playout solutions and services to broadband operators, and satellite and telecommunications Pay-TV service providers, as well as to broadcast and media, including streaming media companies.

