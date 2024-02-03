Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Celestica from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Celestica from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Celestica from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.88.

Celestica stock opened at $36.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 2.17. Celestica has a 1 year low of $10.50 and a 1 year high of $36.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $25.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celestica by 2,775.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,911 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 3,775 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celestica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 71.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions segments. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

