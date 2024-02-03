Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Free Report) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BY opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The stock has a market cap of $925.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 24.7% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 49,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after buying an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 172,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Byline Bancorp by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 174,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

