Brokerages Set Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) PT at $233.31

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $233.31.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $235.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

Shares of CRL opened at $218.18 on Monday. Charles River Laboratories International has a 1 year low of $161.65 and a 1 year high of $262.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $217.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.61. The firm has a market cap of $11.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 11.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 10.58 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, COO Birgit Girshick bought 1,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Birgit Girshick purchased 1,322 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $187.82 per share, for a total transaction of $248,298.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,348,411.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO James C. Foster purchased 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $178.05 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,641.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 202,643 shares in the company, valued at $36,080,586.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 236.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 6,752 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,049 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,465,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 33.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

