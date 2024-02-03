Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Receives $119.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.80.

BABA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target (up previously from $120.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, December 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $142.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BABA opened at $71.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $73.39 and its 200-day moving average is $82.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.47. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $109.81.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The specialty retailer reported $15.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.28 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $224.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 13.57%.

Institutional Trading of Alibaba Group

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

