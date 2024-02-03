Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $131.56 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.22.

CIGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares cut Colliers International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Colliers International Group from $130.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James raised their price target on Colliers International Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $107.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Colliers International Group Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ CIGI opened at $116.51 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 284.18 and a beta of 1.48. Colliers International Group has a 12 month low of $83.38 and a 12 month high of $131.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.80 and a 200-day moving average of $107.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 40.37%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colliers International Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.3%. Colliers International Group’s payout ratio is presently 73.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Colliers International Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. LRT Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Colliers International Group by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC now owns 15,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its stake in Colliers International Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 5,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Colliers International Group during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after buying an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Colliers International Group by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 725,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,754,000 after buying an additional 182,167 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers transaction brokerage services, including sales, leasing, and debt finance services, as well as landlord and tenant representation services; capital markets and investment services; and mortgage investment banking services.

