National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider's stock.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of NWLI stock opened at $483.10 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $488.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.

Institutional Trading of National Western Life Group

National Western Life Group Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NWLI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Western Life Group in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 170.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 65 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 340.0% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 66 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 336.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in National Western Life Group by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

