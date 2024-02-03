National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
National Western Life Group Stock Performance
Shares of NWLI stock opened at $483.10 on Wednesday. National Western Life Group has a fifty-two week low of $225.02 and a fifty-two week high of $488.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $482.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.19. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.71.
National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $18.30 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 5.24%.
National Western Life Group Company Profile
National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.
