OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on OCX. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $4.25 to $3.60 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

OncoCyte Price Performance

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.03 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $2.08 and a 52-week high of $9.20.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.52) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $0.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. OncoCyte had a negative net margin of 3,923.58% and a negative return on equity of 77.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DCF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 5.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 24,964 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 58.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

