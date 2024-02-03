Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Stephens

Stephens reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Stephens currently has a $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

PPBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. StockNews.com cut Pacific Premier Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Wedbush cut their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ PPBI opened at $25.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 83.97 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.08. Pacific Premier Bancorp has a 1-year low of $17.53 and a 1-year high of $35.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 24.75%. The firm had revenue of ($17.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 440.00%.

In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Michael S. Karr sold 13,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.35, for a total transaction of $400,040.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,923. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeff C. Jones sold 6,000 shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $138,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,980.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,213 shares of company stock worth $1,640,479 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 279.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, professionals, real estate investors, and non-profit organizations in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit.

