PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.
PepGen Stock Performance
NASDAQ:PEPG opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $277.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.20. PepGen has a one year low of $3.72 and a one year high of $20.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07.
PepGen (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by ($0.10). On average, equities research analysts forecast that PepGen will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. Its lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide that id in Phase I clinical trial to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).
