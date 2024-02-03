Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.02) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum reissued a buy rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Plug Power from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Plug Power from $2.30 to $2.80 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Plug Power from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.81.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Plug Power

Plug Power Stock Performance

PLUG opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. Plug Power has a fifty-two week low of $2.26 and a fifty-two week high of $18.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.91 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.04 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.15). Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 24.18% and a negative net margin of 106.74%. The business had revenue of $198.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Plug Power will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Plug Power in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Plug Power during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.