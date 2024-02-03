ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research dropped their price target on ACCO Brands from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

ACCO Brands Price Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.88 and its 200 day moving average is $5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 10.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.68. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.30 and a one year high of $6.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $448.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.36 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 3.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACCO Brands

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ACCO Brands by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,018,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,149,000 after buying an additional 14,925 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands in the first quarter worth $363,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 115.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 50,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 26,920 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ACCO Brands by 215.8% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 62,226 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ACCO Brands by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,391,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,131,000 after purchasing an additional 92,697 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

