Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at UBS Group

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $142.00 to $137.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ALB. Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $154.00 to $149.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Albemarle from $260.00 to $210.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $212.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Albemarle from $152.00 to $130.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Albemarle from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $205.16.

NYSE ALB opened at $114.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.10. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $112.00 and a 52-week high of $293.01.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.96). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 36.09% and a net margin of 33.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $7.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 21.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, EVP Kristin M. Coleman bought 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $121.86 per share, with a total value of $167,313.78. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 2,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,627.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Albemarle by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 15,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 154 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Albemarle by 87.0% in the 2nd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 84.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

