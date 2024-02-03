Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Wedbush

Wedbush restated their outperform rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $140.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Alexandria Real Estate Equities’ Q1 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.34 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.43 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.83 EPS.

ARE has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a buy rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $163.00 to $138.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.13.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities stock opened at $121.52 on Wednesday. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has a 12 month low of $90.73 and a 12 month high of $168.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 225.04, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.06.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($2.83). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $757.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $740.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alexandria Real Estate Equities will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. This is a boost from Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is presently 940.76%.

In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel J. Ryan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.07, for a total value of $1,180,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,635,985.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kristina Fukuzaki-Carlson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.03, for a total value of $292,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,519,092.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,053,571. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 5.5% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 58,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 83.0% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,513 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 34,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 27.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 499,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,013,000 after buying an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE), an S&P 500 company, is a best-in-class, mission-driven life science REIT making a positive and lasting impact on the world. As the pioneer of the life science real estate niche since our founding in 1994, Alexandria is the preeminent and longest-tenured owner, operator, and developer of collaborative life science, agtech, and advanced technology mega campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, including Greater Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, New York City, San Diego, Seattle, Maryland, and Research Triangle.

