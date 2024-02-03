American Vanguard’s (AVD) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Roth Capital also issued estimates for American Vanguard’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Vanguard in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $11.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.86. The company has a market capitalization of $321.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.88 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.18. American Vanguard has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $22.86.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. American Vanguard had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 1.21%. The company had revenue of $149.52 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.00%.

In other news, insider Ulrich Trogele purchased 5,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.97 per share, for a total transaction of $49,999.55. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 184,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,354.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,503 shares of company stock worth $128,604. 9.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVD. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Vanguard by 89.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 539,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,901,000 after buying an additional 255,190 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of American Vanguard by 494.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 300,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 250,287 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 23.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,837 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,322,000 after purchasing an additional 238,046 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the third quarter valued at $2,370,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 308.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 255,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 192,970 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.93% of the company’s stock.

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, soil health, plant nutrition, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

