StockNews.com Lowers Biglari (NYSE:BH) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Biglari (NYSE:BH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Biglari from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Biglari Stock Performance

Biglari stock opened at $157.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $159.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.06. Biglari has a fifty-two week low of $137.01 and a fifty-two week high of $218.50. The company has a market capitalization of $359.21 million, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Biglari (NYSE:BH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported ($195.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Biglari had a return on equity of 3.47% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $90.94 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Sardar Biglari acquired 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $240.41 per share, for a total transaction of $343,545.89. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,264,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,091,483.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,511 shares of company stock worth $1,488,201. 66.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Biglari

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BH. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Biglari by 5.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Biglari by 39.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,394 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Biglari in the first quarter valued at $733,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Biglari by 3.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 14,214 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Biglari

Biglari Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily operates and franchises restaurants in the United States. It owns, operates, and franchises restaurants under the Steak n Shake and Western Sizzlin names. The company also engages in underwriting commercial trucking insurance; selling physical damage and non-trucking liability insurance to truckers; and providing property and casualty insurance.

Further Reading

