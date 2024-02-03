HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at Raymond James

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Raymond James from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HTBI has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on HomeTrust Bancshares from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on HomeTrust Bancshares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeTrust Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HTBI opened at $26.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $462.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.77. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 112.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 128.4% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of HomeTrust Bancshares by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeTrust Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company's deposit products include savings, money market, noninterest-bearing, and interest-bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit for individuals, business, and nonprofit organizations.

