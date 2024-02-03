Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.70.

LEVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Levi Strauss & Co. Price Performance

LEVI stock opened at $16.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.48. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52-week low of $12.41 and a 52-week high of $19.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.74.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The blue-jean maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 4.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Research analysts expect that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Levi Strauss & Co. Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 6th. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 76.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Levi Strauss & Co.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 38,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $662,575.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,224 shares in the company, valued at $989,808. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth T. O’neill sold 17,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $256,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,457,985. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEVI. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,523,000. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at $289,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 2,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 1,252,500 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $17,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195,475 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. 19.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

(Get Free Report

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells apparels and related accessories for men, women, and children worldwide. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, activewears, tops, shorts, skirts, dresses, jumpsuits, shirts, sweaters, jackets, footwear, and related accessories under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, Denizen, and Beyond Yoga brands.

See Also

