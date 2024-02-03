Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $70.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.61.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.
Shares of ELS opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04.
We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.
