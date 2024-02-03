Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) Receives $70.72 Consensus PT from Analysts

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.61.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ELS. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Compass Point initiated coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Equity LifeStyle Properties

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 40,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,110 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,081,947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,261,000 after purchasing an additional 18,835 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the third quarter valued at approximately $384,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,549,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.7% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,633,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,300,000 after buying an additional 11,069 shares during the period. 98.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ELS opened at $68.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. Equity LifeStyle Properties has a 12-month low of $60.47 and a 12-month high of $74.04.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

(Get Free Report

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 16, 2023, we own or have an interest in 450 properties in 35 states and British Columbia consisting of 171,707 sites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.