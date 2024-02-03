Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) PT Raised to $68.00 at Robert W. Baird

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) had its target price increased by Robert W. Baird from $57.00 to $68.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Shares of RARE opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $44.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.97. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $31.52 and a 1 year high of $54.98.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.08) by ($0.15). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 154.87% and a negative return on equity of 346.33%. The company had revenue of $98.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.38 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 606 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 392.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

