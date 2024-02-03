Rosenblatt Securities Begins Coverage on Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI)

Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $23.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $13.50 to $22.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a sell rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AAOI

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Performance

AAOI stock opened at $18.83 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $24.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $669.22 million, a PE ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.49 and a 200-day moving average of $13.20.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). Applied Optoelectronics had a negative return on equity of 17.89% and a negative net margin of 28.54%. The firm had revenue of $62.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Applied Optoelectronics

In other news, insider Shu-Hua (Joshua) Yeh sold 42,779 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $957,821.81. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,351 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,748.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Applied Optoelectronics by 201.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. 41.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.