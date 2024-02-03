StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Arcadia Biosciences Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of RKDA stock opened at $2.53 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.80 and its 200 day moving average is $3.38. Arcadia Biosciences has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 0.72.

Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.67) by $0.84. Arcadia Biosciences had a negative net margin of 279.74% and a negative return on equity of 77.09%. The business had revenue of $1.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million. Analysts anticipate that Arcadia Biosciences will post -8.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Arcadia Biosciences by 215.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 36,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 129,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabby Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arcadia Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $395,000. 12.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

