Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $229.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seagen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.35.

Seagen Price Performance

SGEN opened at $228.74 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.93 billion, a PE ratio of -57.04 and a beta of 0.32. Seagen has a 52 week low of $123.77 and a 52 week high of $228.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $225.85 and a 200-day moving average of $213.21.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.33). Seagen had a negative return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.03) EPS. Seagen’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagen will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Seagen

In other news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $1,874,016.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,081,885.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total transaction of $1,874,016.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,081,885.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seagen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Seagen by 87.1% during the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seagen in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Seagen by 138.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Seagen by 196.0% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Seagen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

