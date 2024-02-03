Block (NYSE:SQ) Lifted to “Buy” at BTIG Research

BTIG Research upgraded shares of Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. BTIG Research currently has $85.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SQ. TheStreet raised Block from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their target price on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Block from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Block from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $76.87.

Block Price Performance

Shares of SQ stock opened at $67.89 on Tuesday. Block has a fifty-two week low of $38.85 and a fifty-two week high of $87.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -144.45, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.93.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Block will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Block

In related news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.88 per share, for a total transaction of $25,213,024.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 495,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 630 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $36,861.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,183,699.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 534,234 shares of company stock worth $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares worth $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Block

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new position in Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $309,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Block by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 145,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,244,000 after purchasing an additional 10,921 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $882,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Block by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 16,771 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Block in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

