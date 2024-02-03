SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Lifted to Buy at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for SM Energy’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.47 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.63 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.43 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $40.91.

Shares of NYSE SM opened at $35.77 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $43.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 4.18.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.32 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. Research analysts predict that SM Energy will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. This is a positive change from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,425,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $677,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,931 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,111,503 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $568,344,000 after purchasing an additional 224,029 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in SM Energy by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,002,705 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $272,755,000 after purchasing an additional 842,589 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,279,379 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $135,356,000 after buying an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of SM Energy by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,414,656 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $108,006,000 after buying an additional 450,887 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.26% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

